Bruce Cassidy on VGK Bringing Up Sheldon Rempal

The Vegas Golden Knights announced on Friday that they will be bringing up forward Sheldon Rempal from the Henderson Silver Knights.

Rempal played seven games with the Los Angeles Kings in the 2018-19 season, three games with the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2020-21 season and one with the Vancouver Canucks last season.

"He's been successful in the American League," said Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy when he spoke to the media Friday. "He can score, so he's got a good nose for the net that way. I will tell you now that we're this far along, we didn't see a lot of the guys now in preseason -- I'm going by Henderson's recommendation.

"With Pav [Pavel Dorofeyev], I had saw him in camp. I liked him. I thought a little bit of scoring. It's too bad he's unavailable, so now, there's [Byron] Froese, there's Rempal who have played well down there. I think [Brendan] Brisson missed some time. He's a guy I know that probably his name would come up, but because he's missed time, he's probably not the best situation for him to come up in. So Rempal's been up there a little longer, that's who they recommended. He's a right-winger, too, so he slots in on the right spot. So he'll play with Jake [Leschyshyn] and Ronny [Jonas Rondbjerg]."

The Golden Knights will take on the Nashville Predators on Saturday, New Year's Eve.

