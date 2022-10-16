Variety of Golden Knights Contribute to Scoring in Win Over Kraken

An abundance of Vegas Golden Knights made their presence felt in the team's 5-2 victory against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night.

Vegas finished the night with 11 players having scored at least one point. Three Golden Knights scored two points.

One of the goal-scorers for Vegas was defenseman Shea Theodore, who has scored a goal in every contest he's played at Climate Pledge Arena.

"I think there's some buildings around the league that you come into and you feel more comfortable and yeah, I guess I just felt good this morning and [it] kind of bled into the game," Theodore told the media after the game.

Theodore was the first Golden Knights defenseman to find the back of the net this season.

"I think a lot of just smart plays defensively, but chipping in, I thought everybody chipped in last year," Theodore said. "I think we're underrated in the sense of the guys we have back there, so it's good to see [us] get on the board early, and hopefully that can continue for all of us."

Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar got the ball rolling early for Vegas, having scored the first goal of the night just 12 seconds into the contest.

Kolesar emphasized the importance of getting many players involved.

"It shows the skill we have top to bottom in our lineup," Kolesar said. "We can score different ways, and I think that's a strong attribute to ours. We can play the rush game. ... Power play was rock solid, penalty kill was great, and [our] goaltender was rock solid, so for us, we're finding ways to score in multiple different situations and it's awesome."

That goaltender was Adin Hill, who made his first start as a Golden Knight in the victory. He made 31 saves in the win.

"I felt pretty good," Hill said. "I mean, it's nice when your team scores 12 seconds into the game. Settles the nerves a bit and yeah, I thought we got off to a great start. Helped me settle in."

The Golden Knights will face their biggest test of the season so far when they travel to Calgary for a divisional matchup with the Flames.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.