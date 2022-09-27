Skip to main content

Golden Knight Jack Eichel Scores Goal in Preseason Debut

Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel made his presence felt immediately in his first preseason game of 2022, a 2-1 OT loss to the Los Angeles Kings.

Vegas Golden Knights fans in attendance for the team's first home contest of the preseason were treated to seeing some of the stars in action for the first time since April.

One of those key assets was Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel, who many are anticipating to have a big year in what will be his first full season with the team (barring any serious injuries).

Eichel scored the lone goal for Vegas off assists from veteran forwards Phil Kessel and Reilly Smith, who also made their 2022 preseason debuts.

"It's the first game in a while, there's always going to be a little bit of rust," Eichel told the media after the game. "And playing with new guys, so we're just trying to find a little chemistry. I thought we worked hard as a group. We had some chances, just weren't able to finish any of our opportunities there. Pushed pretty good in the third. Would like to clean up the power play a little bit. Penalty kill was pretty good for the most part. So yeah, I mean, there's always stuff you want to work on, but I think that there's some positives to take out of that game in your first preseason [game]." 

While having ultimately lost, 2-1, to the Los Angeles Kings in overtime, the Golden Knights were able limit the opponent to just a goal in regulation.

"I think it's always good to limit the other team's chances," Eichel said. "And we're trying to learn our new system defensively and through the neutral zone, so I thought a lot of guys were doing a good job with it, and obviously, you saw a lot of guys blocking shots and putting their body in front of it, and it's really good to see that. 

"So yeah, I thought we played well defensively, just need to find a way to score more. But that will come as guys start building more chemistry and you play with each other. There's a lot of new lines out there, and we have a couple guys going on a back-to-back. That's never easy to start the year, so I thought they were really good, brought a lot of energy to our group."

USATSI_19126493_168390101_lowres
News

