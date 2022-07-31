Golden Knights' 2018-19 Season: A Reality Check

The Vegas Golden Knights went in to their second season looking to prove their postseason run just months prior was no fluke.

Unfortunately for them, a lot has to go right to win in the NHL, and a second-straight season of that was too much to ask.

Vegas started the 2018-19 season off 1-4, already proving the season was not going to be easy by any means.

The Golden Knights turned things around, though, and from Nov. 18, 2018 to Dec. 12, they went 10-3, which put them at an above .500 record.

Shortly after that successful stretch, Vegas rattled off seven victories in a row, attaining 27 wins early into the new year.

It wouldn't be able to remain consistent the rest of the season, going on both big winning streaks and losing streaks.

The lowest point of the season would come at the worst time. The Golden Knights finished the regular season winning just one game out of their final eight contests.

Even so, they still finished in third place in the Pacific Division with 43 wins and 93 points.

Vegas would have to face the division's second-best team in the San Jose Sharks in the first round of the 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs in what would be a rematch of their second-round meeting the postseason before.

Like the Golden Knights, San Jose didn't exactly finish the 2018-19 regular season on good terms, having gone 3-8-1 in what was its final chance to win the division.

It didn't, of course, and that would make the showdown between the division rivals all the more interesting as they each had somewhat of a chip on their shoulder.

The Sharks immediately set the tone, as they bested Vegas, 5-2, in Game 1. Golden Knights forward Mark Stone scored each of Vegas' goals, but it wasn't enough to match San Jose's offense.

The Golden Knights then won the next three games, including a huge 5-0 shut out in Game 4 that suggested this series would end sooner than most had thought.

But San Jose said otherwise.

The Sharks went on a streak of their own, winning the next three games to tie the series and force a Game 7.

Vegas sought to do everything in its power to not blow the series lead, which was evident as the two teams battled in an epic deciding contest that would go to overtime.

Ultimately, it was San Jose that came out on top, 5-4. It went on to win the second round and advance to the Western Conference Finals, where it lost to the eventual Stanley Cup Final winners, the St. Louis Blues.

