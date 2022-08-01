Golden Knights' 2019-20 Season: The 'Bubble'

The Vegas Golden Knights came back with a vengeance for the 2019-20 season after being eliminated by the San Jose Sharks in the first round of the 2019 postseason.

Vegas set the tone for the season immediately with a 4-1 win over the Sharks on its opening night.

The team wasn't very consistent early on, though, having lost 11 of its first 20 games of the season. The turmoil continued into late November when the Golden Knights dropped three games in a row.

But that was the last of it for a while, as Vegas began to rattle off three big win streaks throughout December and into early January.

Things didn't look great for the team yet again, however, when it lost six out of seven games from Jan. 7 to Jan. 21.

During that span, the Golden Knights fired Coach Gerard Gallant, who would be replaced with Pete DeBoer as head coach.

Following that losing stretch, Vegas would not suffer any more misfortune for the rest of the regular season -- at least not on the ice.

The Golden Knights won eight games in a row, followed by three more before the country came to a halt.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the season was paused until August of 2020.

Vegas, along with 11 other Western Conference teams, played its postseason in Edmonton, Alberta.

The top four Western Conference teams squared off in a round-robin to determine the top seeds.

The Golden Knights handled the Dallas Stars in a 5-3 victory in their first qualifying game before taking care of business against the St. Louis Blues and Colorado Avalanche to secure the top seed in the Western Conference.

Vegas was paired up against the Chicago Blackhawks in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs, whom it conquered in five games.

Next was a second-round matchup with the team's division rivals, the Vancouver Canucks, who had defeated the Central Division's best team, the Blues, in six games.

This meeting would be a seven-game series that nearly got away from Vegas. After the Golden Knights took a commanding 3-1 lead, Vancouver came back to win the next two contests, forcing a Game 7.

Vegas was determined to extend its season, though, and wound up shutting out the Canucks in a sound 3-0 win.

The Golden Knights were now just one series away from returning to where they finished just two seasons prior in their inaugural year: the Stanley Cup Final.

Their opponent was Dallas, whom they had defeated to start their playoff run in the bubble. After dropping Game 1, Vegas turned around to win Game 2 with a 3-0 shutout.

Game 3 came down to the wire as the two teams went to overtime, but it was Dallas who came out on top, 3-2, in a win that served as the turning point in the series.

The Stars would win the next two games, ending the Golden Knights' hopes of moving on for another shot at the title.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.