Golden Knights' 2020-21 Season: The Lone 40-Win Team

NHL fans had to wait just a little while after the 2020 postseason wrapped up in Edmonton, Alberta.

The new season kicked off in January, but for the Vegas Golden Knights, they didn't seem to miss a beat.

Vegas got off to an incredible 16-4-1 start, which included a four-game win streak, a three-game win streak, and a six-game win streak to wrap up what was a little more than the first-third of the team's regular season.

The win streaks wouldn't stop there, though.

In the middle of March, the Golden Knights won five contests in a row. Not long after, the team lost three-straight games, which would serve as the only stretch of the entire season that Vegas lost more than two consecutive contests.

It lost just four games in the month of April, a month in which the Golden Knights went on a 10-game win streak.

They finished with the most wins in the league as the only team to have won 40 games.

Tied for the best record in the league, the Golden Knights faced the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Things looked a little concerning when Vegas lost Game 1 in overtime without scoring a goal, but it would flip the series by winning the next three games.

The Wild refused to go down, though, and after two-straight Golden Knights losses, Vegas found itself in the same position it had been in in the second round of the 2020 postseason: on the brink of blowing a 3-1 lead.

The Golden Knights answered the test yet again, scoring six goals in Game 7 to clinch the series with a 6-2 victory.

The series that followed was one of destiny. Vegas was set to face the Colorado Avalanche, whom the Golden Knights shared their league-best 82-point total with.

A 7-1 beatdown by the Avalanche in Game 1 suggested what could have been a very quick series for Vegas.

Seeking to tie the series, the Golden Knights lost Game 2 in a close overtime battle. For the first time ever, Vegas found itself down 2-0 in a playoff series.

A completely different narrative took form afterwards, however, as the Golden Knights won the next four games with a powerful offense that scored three, five, three, and six goals in those contests.

They advanced to take on the Montreal Canadiens in their second consecutive trip to the conference finals.

After a commanding 4-1 victory over Montreal in Game 1, Vegas would only win one more game in the series, ultimately losing in six games.

