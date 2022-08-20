Golden Knights' 2021-22 Skaters: MVP, Most Improved, Top Rookie

While the Vegas Golden Knights took a step backward this past season, there are always positive aspects of the season to take away.

As training camp for the 2022 season approaches, it's time to take one last look in the rearview mirror and give respect where it is due.

Here are my Most Valuable Player, Most improved Player, and Rookie of the Year awards for last season's Golden Knight skaters:

MVP: Jonathan Marchessault

This selection really came down to Marchessault and forward Chandler Stephenson. At the end of the day, it truly was Marchessault who proved himself to be the most valuable offensive player on the ice, as he led the team in goals (30) and points (66).

The original Golden Knight had not put up numbers like this since Vegas inaugural season when the forward tallied 27 goals and 48 assists for a career-best 75 points.

Marchessault was especially dominant before the 2021-22 All-Star break. The forward had recorded four games with two goals and two contests with two assists.

The veteran had some impressive stretches in the second half of the season as well, including a five-game stretch with four goals and seven points in total (Feb. 26 to March 6).

Most Improved Player: Nicolas Roy

This pick was not hard to decide on. The most improved offensive player for the Golden Knights last season was Roy, and it wasn't close.

Roy scored 39 points on the year, more than twice as many as his previous career-best of 15 the season prior.

He missed just four games for Vegas in the 2021-22 season, proving himself to be a reliable constant on offense.

Roy even demonstrated his strong defense as well, having registered 34 takeaways on the year.

For his improved 2021-22 campaign, the forward was granted a five-year extension with the franchise this offseason.

Rookie of the Year: Jake Leschyshyn

Of course, it wasn't a dominant season for Leschyshyn by any means, but Vegas' 2017 second-round draft pick was called up to the Golden Knights for the first time this past season, and he was trusted enough to play in 41 games.

Leschyshyn totaled six points and 13 takeaways on the year. While he averaged just over 11-and-a-half minutes on ice, the young forward showed signs that he could be part of the big club's future going forward.

