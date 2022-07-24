Pacific Division 2021-22 Review: Vegas Golden Knights

If there was one word to sum up the Vegas Golden Knights' 2021-22 season, it would be "unlucky."

That's not to say the team shouldn't take responsibility for failing to miss the playoffs for the first time ever, but it's more than likely that if injuries had not plagued the team as much as they did, Vegas would have clinched a playoff berth.

It did come down to the wire, though, and the Golden Knights ultimately finished with a 43-31-8 record.

Vegas started off strong, going 27-16-3 heading into the All-Star break.

Things looked even more promising for the Golden Knights once center Jack Eichel took the ice for the team for the first time in the middle of February, but the injury bug kept up, limiting Vegas of its full potential.

Even then, the Golden Knights remained determined and even went on a five-game winning streak from March 24 to April 3.

They couldn't remain consistent, though, which was what determined the final say of their season.

Three-straight shootout losses in the last leg of the season could have easily gone Vegas' way, but they just simply did not.

It was an unfortunate ending to a season that the franchise had hoped to finish in the Stanley Cup Finals.

The Golden Knights had entered the 2021-22 season after back-to-back Western Conference Finals appearances, and nobody expected them to take as big of a step back as they did.

But frankly, injuries are a part of every sport, and it often gets the best of even the most superior teams.

Vegas showed glimpses last season of what it could have been had the team stayed more healthy.

It didn't help that teams like the Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and Los Angeles Kings had all improved, either.

It just wasn't Vegas' year.

This offseason has already posed a lot of questions. It's hard for fans to keep a positive mindset when the main objective is salary cap relief, and they've already seen two of some of their best offensive players have to go (Evgenii Dadonov and Max Pacioretty).

There's a lot of offseason to go, though. Anything can happen.

