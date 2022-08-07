Golden Knights' 2022-23 Pacific Division Opponents: Centers

The Pacific Division has some of the best talent at center in the NHL.

Here are the top centers the Vegas Golden Knights will have to be on the lookout for next season:

5. Elias Pettersson

Elias Pettersson has been a consistent, high-scoring center for the Vancouver Canucks since he began play for the franchise (aside from the 2020-21 season when he played just 26 games).

The fifth-overall pick of the 2017 NHL Draft also scored career-highs in goals (32) and points (68) in 80 games played last season.

4. Elias Lindholm

Despite being the third-best offensive threat on the Calgary Flames last season, Elias Lindholm is still one of the best forwards in the NHL.

The veteran center played the best season of his NHL career in the 2021-22 season.

Lindholm played in all 82 games, having registered 42 goals and 40 assists for 82 points. His goals and point-total were career-highs.

3. J.T. Miller

J.T. Miller had an outstanding 2021-22 season for the Canucks.

The 29-year-old center posted 32 goals and 67 assists for a total of 99 points, all of which were career-highs for the veteran.

Unfortunately for Vegas, Miller isn't even the most prominent threat at center in the division, as the top-two centers in the league both reside in Edmonton.

2. Leon Draisaitl

Leon Draisaitl was absolutely dominant for the Edmonton Oilers last season. The center recorded 15 games with two or more goals scored, including two hat tricks.

In total, he tied his career-high of 110 points with 55 goals and 55 assists in 80 games.

1. Connor McDavid

It's hard to believe any other center could top the season Draisaitl had, but ironically enough, it was done by his fellow teammate, Connor McDavid.

McDavid was the league's Art Trophy winner, having scored a career-best 123 points.

His point-total included career-highs in goals and assists as well, with 44 and 79, respectively.

McDavid continues to be the NHL's best center year after year, and if he keeps progressing on the trend he's on, it will be very hard for Vegas and the rest of the Western Conference to find a way past him and Draisaitl on the road to the Stanley Cup Final.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.