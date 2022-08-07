Golden Knights' 2022-23 Pacific Division Opponents: Defensemen

When it comes to defensemen, the Pacific Division lacks in representation compared to the rest of the league.

Even so, the Vegas Golden Knights will have their hands full when going up against the best defenseman their division has to offer.

Here are the top-five defensemen that pose the biggest threat to the Golden Knights next season:

5. John Klingberg

The Anaheim Ducks made a great offseason move by acquiring free agent defenseman John Klingberg last month.

Klingberg, who spent eight seasons with the Dallas Stars, has always been one of the better distributing defensemen in the league. He comes off a 47-point season that included six goals and 41 assists.

4. Darnell Nurse

Darnell Nurse was one of two great defensemen for the Edmonton Oilers last season.

The veteran has been the backbone of Edmonton's defense for years, and he doesn't seem to be letting up as the seasons go on.

Nurse posted nine goals and 26 assists for 35 points last season. He also recorded 132 blocks and 33 takeaways.

He's had four-straight seasons now of 30-plus points.

3. Evan Bouchard

The 2021-22 season was a monstrous breakout season for Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard.

The former first-round pick tallied 12 goals and 31 assists on the year for 43 points while also adding 112 blocks and 37 takeaways.

2. MacKenzie Weegar

MacKenzie Weegar, who spent six years with the Florida Panthers, had his best NHL season yet last year.

The 28-year-old defenseman posted 44 points (eight goals and 36 assists) and added 156 blocks and 74 takeaways.

Weegar was acquired by the Calgary Flames as part of the Matthew Tkachuk trade last month.

1. Quinn Hughes

Quinn Hughes is the best offensive player of this group of defensemen.

He had his best year yet in 2021-22, totaling 68 points, including eight goals and 60 assists, the fourth-most of any defensemen in the league.

Hughes also got the job done defensively last season, having notched 41 takeaways.

The young Vancouver Canuck has the potential to be a top-five defenseman in the league in the near future, especially if he continues the upward trend he's on.

