Skip to main content

Golden Knights 2022-23 Position Groups: Centers

With Jack Eichel in the mix, the Vegas Golden Knights' center rotation should look a lot different next season.

Over the past few seasons, the Vegas Golden Knights have shaken up their center rotation with an abundance of first-line modifications.

That should continue to be the case in the 2022-23 season, as a healthy Jack Eichel will likely be called upon as a recurring member of the first line.

Jack Eichel

Eichel was unable to give a clear display of the offensive dominance he's known for last season after only beginning play for the Golden Knights in the month of February.

Now, the veteran center will have his first opportunity to play a full season for Vegas. With the absence of former Golden Knight Max Pacioretty, Eichel is anticipated to be one of the prominent pieces on offense to carry the load that has been left.

William Karlsson

William Karlsson was Vegas' primary center in the 2021-22 season, most often having been placed with Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith.

The original Golden Knight had what was arguably his worst season in Sin City last year, averaging 18:17 minutes while totaling just 12 goals and 23 assists. All these marks were his lowest as a member of the Golden Knights thus far.

Chandler Stephenson

Chandler Stephenson had the best season of his career in 2021-22, having achieved career-highs in games (79), goals (21), assists (43), and points (64).

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Stephenson should be a frequent member of the first line next season, and he has certainly earned it.

Jonathan Marchessault

Marchessault has primarily served as a winger for the Golden Knights, and that will likely continue to be the case in the 2022-23 season.

The veteran had one of his best seasons yet for Vegas last year, having recorded 30 goals and 36 assists for 66 points on the season.

Michael Amadio

Michael Amadio has yet to be much of an offensive threat in his five-year NHL career, but his first year as a Golden Knight was one of his best thus far.

The 26-year-old forward scored 11 goals and seven assists in 53 games for Vegas in the 2021-22 season.

Amadio could be a common presence on the checking line next season, which will be a good opportunity for him to get those offensive numbers up.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

In This Article (5)

Vegas Golden Knights
Vegas Golden Knights
Jack Eichel
Jack Eichel
William Karlsson
William Karlsson
Chandler Stephenson
Chandler Stephenson
Jonathan Marchessault
Jonathan Marchessault

USATSI_18079863_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Golden Knights 2022-23 Position Groups: Centers

By Aidan Champion1 hour ago
USATSI_18661665_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Golden Knights Leaving Their Mark at World Juniors

By Aidan Champion23 hours ago
USATSI_17177448_168390101_lowres
News

Golden Knights Extend Leschyshyn, Cotter to Three-Year Contracts

By Aidan ChampionAug 14, 2022 8:00 AM EDT
USATSI_17095612_168390101_lowres
News

Golden Knights' Opposing Division Coaches: Dave Hakstol

By Aidan ChampionAug 13, 2022 8:00 AM EDT
USATSI_18148297_168390101_lowres
News

Golden Knights' Opposing Division Coaches: Dallas Eakins

By Aidan ChampionAug 12, 2022 10:00 AM EDT
USATSI_16066498_168390101_lowres
News

Robin Lehner to Miss 2022-23 Season Due to Surgery

By Aidan ChampionAug 12, 2022 8:00 AM EDT
USATSI_17830430_168390101_lowres
News

Nicolas Roy Speaks on Contract Extension

By Aidan ChampionAug 11, 2022 12:00 PM EDT
USATSI_17733025_168390101_lowres
News

Kolesar Speaks on Contract Extension

By Aidan ChampionAug 11, 2022 10:00 AM EDT
USATSI_17042434_168390101_lowres (3)
News

Golden Knights' Preseason Game in Boise Sold Out in One Hour

By Aidan ChampionAug 11, 2022 8:00 AM EDT