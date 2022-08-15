Golden Knights' 2022-23 Position Groups: Defensemen

The loss of Dylan Coghlan and the anticipation of a healthy Alec Martinez should have the Vegas Golden Knights' group of defensemen looking a bit different in the 2022-23 season.

Alec Martinez

Martinez was one of the team's best defensemen in the 2020-21 season, but unfortunately for the 35-year-old veteran, his 2021-22 campaign was limited to just 26 games after he was cut in the face by a skate.

The two-time Stanley Cup winner has some much-needed experience that Vegas cannot afford to go without in its defensive rotation.

A healthy Martinez could make all the difference in the world for the Golden Knights' defense next season.

Alex Pietrangelo

Fortunately for Vegas, with Martinez out for much of last season, Alex Pietrangelo brings enough experience of his own to the table, which allowed him to lead the team's defensemen in 2021-22.

He is still the team's best defenseman, and he certainly proved it last season, posting 44 points, 164 blocks, and 93 takeaways.

Shea Theodore

Shea Theodore, an original Golden Knight, continues to be the franchise's best offensive defenseman on the ice.

The 27-year-old veteran tallied 14 goals, 38 assists, 97 blocks, and 60 takeaways last season.

Brayden McNabb

Another original Golden Knight, Brayden McNabb had what was perhaps his best season as a Golden Knight in 2021-22.

The veteran registered 18 points, 179 blocks, and 37 takeaways in 69 games.

It's never really been a part of his game, but if McNabb was to become more of a scoring threat, Vegas would have quite the weapon among its left defensemen.

Nicolas Hague

Nicolas Hague is still in need of posting bigger numbers for the Golden Knights.

While the young defenseman improved dramatically on defense last season when he recorded 80 blocks and 25 takeaways, he still needs to be at a consistent level in order to make the most of his 18-plus minutes on ice.

Hague is the last of the Golden Knights' restricted free agents to have not yet been signed to a contract extension.

Zach Whitecloud

Zach Whitecloud continues to improve year after year.

The original Golden Knight totaled 19 points and 115 blocks in 59 games played last season.

Next season could be a big year for him if he stays healthy.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.