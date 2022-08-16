Skip to main content

Golden Knights' 2022-23 Position Groups: Goaltenders

The Vegas Golden Knights took the biggest hit of their offseason with the news of goaltender Robin Lehner.

In an offseason where the Vegas Golden Knights wanted to move on and forget about the down year that was last season, the recent news of goaltender Robin Lehner sitting out for all of the 2022-23 season has put a damper on the fresh start.

Now, the most glaring question surrounding the Golden Knights is how the team can possibly replace the veteran goalie.

Here's a look at some of the goaltenders in Vegas' locker room, including Lehner.

Robin Lehner

While the announcement of Lehner missing the 2022-23 season was rather shocking for most who were unaware of the goaltender's required hip surgery, the veteran did battle a number of injuries last season that could have foreshadowed such an event this offseason.

Lehner still managed to play in 44 contests for the Golden Knights last season, having made 1,168 saves with a .907% save percentage.

His loss sparks a bit of a crisis for Vegas, as the team does not have much starting experience when it comes to the rest of the goaltenders on the roster.

Logan Thompson

Logan Thompson is really the Golden Knights' best hope in net as of right now.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In what was his true rookie campaign last year (he played just one game in the 2020-21 season), Thompson stepped up throughout the second half of the season when Lehner was in and out of play.

Thompson was especially impressive when Lehner sat out from early March to early April, having gone 6-3, including a four-game win streak that was capped off with his first career shutout.

He finished the season with a 10-5-3 record with a .914 save percentage.

Michael Hutchinson

It was a good thing the Golden Knights picked up goaltender Michael Hutchinson last month, as he could very well be called upon for many of the team's 2022-23 contests.

Hutchinson has not appeared in many games since his best years with the Winnipeg Jets, but with Lehner out, the veteran may just need to step up for the first time in a long time.

Hutchinson comes off what was his second stint with the Toronto Maple Leafs, having only played in a total of 10 contests over the last two seasons.

