Golden Knights' 2022-23 Position Groups: Wings

The trading of former Vegas Golden Knights Max Pacioretty and Evgenii Dadonov leaves some significant voids in the team's rotation of wingers.

On the bright side, that means there will be more opportunity for others to step up and prove themselves to be vital contributors to a team that will be looking to return to the postseason.

Mark Stone

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone was held back by multiple injuries in the 2021-22 season.

The winger played just 37 games for Vegas, having managed to score nine goals and 21 assists for a total of 30 points.

It was quite the setback for Stone, who has been one of the team's higher-scoring forwards in years past. With successful back surgery this offseason, though, fans can only hope that his injury-prone 2021-22 season is behind him.

Reilly Smith

Reilly Smith was also a victim of injury last season, having missed the final stretch of the Golden Knights' regular season.

Even so, the franchise still has big plans for the original Golden Knight, as the team signed Smith to a three-year contract extension last month.

The forward totaled 16 goals and 22 assists last season.

William Carrier

William Carrier, another original Golden Knight, had himself the best year of his career last season.

The 27-year-old forward tallied career-highs of goals (nine) and assists (11) in 63 games.

Nicolas Roy

Nicolas Roy was another forward who earned himself a contract extension this offseason.

Roy signed a five-year contract extension last week after what was a promising third year with the franchise.

He registered career-highs in goals (15), assists (24), and points (39) in the 2021-22 season, setting himself up to be one of the key pieces in the future of the franchise.

Keegan Kolesar

Keegan Kolesar also received his extension this month, as the club signed the forward on for three more years.

The main priority for Kolesar next season is for him to get his offensive numbers up, and he should have a solid chance to do so as a contract extension usually foreshadows an increase in time on ice.

Kolesar played in 77 contests for the Golden Knights last season.

