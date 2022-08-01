Previewing the Golden Knights' Preseason

There are 71 days until the Vegas Golden Knights' first regular season game.

Before then, though, the team will have a six-game preseason stretch to prepare for a long season.

The following are all six games of the team's 2022-23 preseason schedule:

Colorado Avalanche, Sept. 25

The Golden Knights' first of their six preseason game will be played against the defending Stanley Cup champions, the Colorado Avalanche.

Vegas went 1-2 against the club last season, but when it comes to recent memory, the two teams' association is most known for when the Golden Knights defeated Colorado in the second round of the 2020-21 Stanley Cup playoffs.

It seems only right that Vegas' quest to return to the title round starts with a face off against the reigning league champions.

The game will be played at Ball Arena in Colorado at 6 p.m. PST.

Los Angeles Kings, Sept. 26

The following night, the Golden Knights will take on division rival, the Los Angeles Kings for their first preseason game at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas went 2-1-1 in the season series last year.

The contest is set for 7 p.m. PST.

Avalanche, Sept. 28

Just three days after their matchup with the Avalanche, the Golden Knights will host Colorado in Vegas for another meeting.

This game will begin at 7 p.m. PST.

San Jose Sharks, Sept. 30

Vegas will then play the San Jose Sharks for a third-straight home game.

The Golden Knights won the series last year, 2-0-1.

The matchup is also set for 7 p.m. PST.

Arizona Coyotes, Oct. 4

The Golden Knights' fourth and final home game of the preseason will be against the Arizona Coyotes.

Vegas took the season series, 2-1, last year.

The game starts at 7 p.m. PST.

Kings, Oct. 6

Two days later, the Golden Knights will head to Salt Lake City, Utah for a rematch with the Kings.

The meeting is set to take place at Vivint Arena at 6 p.m. PST.

Coyotes, Oct. 8

Finally, for their last preseason game, the Golden Knights will play in Boise, Idaho in another matchup with Arizona.

It will be the first NHL game in Boise in 25 years.

This game will take place at Idaho Central Arena at 5 p.m. PST.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.