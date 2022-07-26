Golden Knights Release Dates For VGK Road Trip

The Vegas Golden Knights announced on Monday that their Road Trip would be returning this summer.

The VGK Road Trip, presented by NV Donor Network, is a series of hockey clinics and meet-and-greets in certain states that surround Nevada and will feature select members of the Golden Knights. The event is intended to promote the franchise and grow its fan base around the western United States.

This year's destinations include, South Lake Tahoe, California, Missoula, Montana, and two locations where Vegas will be playing pre-season games, Boise, Idaho and Salt Lake City, Utah.

"The VGK Road Trip remains a significant priority of our organization's offseason as we prepare for our sixth year on the ice," said Golden Knights president Kerry Bubolz, per NHL.com. "We couldn't be more thrilled for the anticipated return of this quest, with the goal of growing the sport and our incredible fan base throughout our AT&T SportsNet TV territory."

The Golden Knights will kick off their road trip with an on-ice clinic at South Lake Tahoe Ice Arena on Monday, Aug. 15 at 10 a.m. PST.

They will then head to Idaho IceWorld the following day, with an on-ice clinic beginning at 11 a.m. MT.

On Aug. 18, the Golden Knights will visit Glacier Ice Rink in Missoula, with a street hockey clinic starting at 11 a.m. MT.

The VGK Road Trip will wrap up with a public skate event at SLC Sports Complex on Aug. 20, which is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. MT.

The series returns after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. It was hosted in the team's first year, 2017, and then twice more in 2018 and 2019.

The schedule for this year's VGK Road Trip is subject to change, and all events are expected to last for two hours.

VGK mascot, Chance, and other members of the franchise will be making appearances.

The week's events can be followed along when fans use #VGKRoadTrip on social media.

