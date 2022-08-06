Golden Knights Set to Host Charity Golf Tournament

The Vegas Golden Knights announced on Friday that they will be hosting the VGK Golf Classic on Monday, Sept. 19.

The golf tournament will raise proceeds for Las Vegas-based charities through the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation.

The event will be made up of Golden Knights players, staff, and those who purchase tickets to participate.

For participants who want to play in a foursome, a purchasable package is offered that will include one round of golf, one gift bag, one polo shirt, and unlimited food and drink for each competitor in the group.

Participants can also pay to play in a foursome with a Golden Knights player. That package includes the same additional benefits as the first package.

Sponsorship options are available as well.

Those interested can pay for a presenting sponsor option, a reception sponsor option, a player cart sponsor option, a beverage cart sponsor option, a practice range sponsor option, a putting green sponsor option, a scoreboard sponsor option, or a hole sponsor option.

The tournament will not be open to the general public.

Prices and additional information can be found on the Golden Knights' website.

The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation benefits various initiatives throughout the Las Vegas community, including education and youth sports, military and first responders, and health and wellness.

The event will take place at Bear's Best Las Vegas Golf Course. It will begin with registration at 8:30 a.m., which will be followed by a welcome at 10 a.m., the celebrity pairings at 10:15 a.m., the shotgun start at 10:30 a.m., and a final reception at 4:00 p.m.

