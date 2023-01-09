Which Golden Knights Should Be Part of Final All-Star Selections

NHL fans will get to vote on the final 12 spots for this year's NHL's All-Star Game.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson was the lone Golden Knight to be selected as part of the first 32 players to make the 2023 All-Star Game.

It's fair to say one or two Golden Knights may have been snubbed, but they will have one last opportunity to be selected as fans now have the opportunity to vote in three more players from each division.

Here are the Golden Knights who should make the final cut:

Jack Eichel

If it weren't for his weeks of absence due to injury, Eichel would likely have been part of the first 32 selections.

The center is just third on the team in points (32) despite having played just 29 games. He's posted 14 goals and 18 assists.

Eichel had 29 points through the first 26 games of the season and was on pace for at least 91 points on the year before going down with his lower-body injury.

He has never made an All-Star Game.

Mark Stone

Stone has had himself quite the comeback season, registering 38 points while having played in all 42 games thus far.

The captain played just 37 games last season due to injury.

Stone has three power-play goals and six power-play assists on the season. He is also third on the team in short-handed goals with two.

The veteran is also second on the team with 17 goals.

Reilly Smith

Ahead of Stone with the most team goals this season is Reilly Smith (18), who is also leading the league in short-handed goals with four.

Smith is having his best season since the Golden Knights' inaugural year when he finished with career highs in points (60) and assists (38).

Chandler Stephenson

Of everyone on this list, Stephenson might be the most deserving and likely to be picked to make the All-Star Game.

He leads Vegas in total points (40) and assists (29). He has five power-play goals and five-power-play assists.

This has been Stephenson's best game of his eight-year career, and he's well on pace to pass his career-high of 64 points from last season.

Fan voting for the 2023 All-Star Game closes on Jan. 17.

