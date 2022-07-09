Skip to main content

Golden Knights Select Abram Wiebe With 209th-Overall Pick

The Vegas Golden Knights selected defenseman Abram Wiebe with the 209th-overall pick of the 2022 NHL Draft.

The Vegas Golden Knights' final selection of the NHL Draft was their only defenseman pickup on Friday.

They selected Abram Wiebe in the seventh round with the 209th-overall pick.

Wiebe, an 18-year-old native of Mission, British Columbia, Canada, comes off of two seasons (and one brief three-game season) with the Chilliwack Chiefs of the British Columbia Hockey League.

He registered two goals and 29 assists for 31 points in 54 games with the Chiefs last season. 

Prior to his time with Chilliwack, Wiebe played for the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds U-18 team of the British Columbia Elite Hockey League in 2017 at the age of 14 before going down to the U-16 team for most of the next season. He returned to U-18 to finish out the season and remained on the roster for the next season (2019-20).

In that season, Wiebe scored five goals and 29 assists for a total of 34 points on the year.

The defenseman is currently committed to play at the University of North Dakota starting in 2023.

Vegas is fairly set on defense, but developing a tall and physical force like Wiebe, who stands at 6-foot-3, 194 pounds, is certainly beneficial to the franchise's future.

Wiebe was the final pick of Vegas' six picks in the 2022 NHL Draft. 

Reviewing the day:

48th-overall pick (second round): Matyas Sapovaliv, forward

79th-overall pick (third round): Jordan Gustafson, forward

128th-overall pick (fourth round): Cameron Whitehead, goaltender

145th-overall pick (fifth round): Patrick Guay, forward

177th-overall pick (sixth round): Ben Hemmerling, forward

209th-overall pick (seventh round): Abram Wiebe, defenseman

More content pertaining to the Golden Knights' 2022 NHL Draft picks will follow in the coming days. 

Overall, despite fans not having very high expectations for the team's draft performance heading into Friday, the front office made the most of it. Vegas added some talented assets -- especially at the forward positions -- who have a lot of potential and could make up some of the more impactful roster spots down the road. The Golden Knights made some trades, and ultimately, despite not having a first-round pick, ended up picking in every round on Friday. 

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

