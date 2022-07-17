Abram Wiebe Talks First Experience in Vegas

For many of the prospects in this year's Vegas Golden Knights Development Camp, it was their first glimpse of Sin City.

This was the case for the club's 2022 seventh-round pick Abram Wiebe, the only defenseman Vegas took in this year's draft.

"It's been awesome," Wiebe told media members on Saturday. "It's a lot different than back home. I think heat was a big one. When I first stepped out of the airport, I was like, 'Oh man.' It was hot for sure. But it's a different world out here, it's pretty cool. A lot of things to see, so I think my first experience has been awesome."

Wiebe considered his first Development Camp to be a success.

"It's been really good," he said. "I've learned lots from the older guys, the guys that play in the NHL, and even the AHL guys; they've been teaching me a lot and everything. Overall, workouts, nutrition, our mental talks, all that kind of stuff, I really enjoyed and really liked it."

The prospect said the mental talk that stood out to him the most was moving on from mistakes.

"I think, for me, just a big one is after you make a mistake in one of your shifts, just being able to know [to] just forget about it, it's in the past, and look forward to your next shift," Wiebe said.

Wiebe prides himself as a bigger defenseman who can get things done on both ends of the ice.

"I can play offense and defense, [I'm] physical, and just a big one, for me, is my IQ and I got a good first pass," Wiebe said.

The participants will all have a lot to think about as they leave camp, and Wiebe knows what he wants to work on in the future.

"One thing that I'm going to take is definitely postgame lifts and then a lift before the games," Wiebe said. "That's one thing I haven't been doing. So that's one thing that I'm really going to take in and use it for this offseason and then going into next season with Chilliwack.

"I think just being able to get an extra workout in before -- some guys don't even do postgame or pregame lifts, so by the week ends, I might have an extra workout in, so as the season progresses, that's going to equal to a lot more lifts compared to other guys, which is going to help me separate from other players and get better."

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.