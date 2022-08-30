Golden Knights Acquire Goaltender Adin Hill in Trade With Sharks

The Vegas Golden Knights acquired goalie Adin Hill in a trade with the San Jose Sharks, the club announced Monday.

Vegas dealt away a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft for the goaltender.

The Golden Knights, of course, have had to answer some questions within their goaltending corps since it was announced goalie Robin Lehner would be missing the entirety of the 2022-23 season.

The team confirmed recently that Laurent Brossoit and Logan Thompson would be its primary goaltending tandem for next season.

Brossoit was not healthy for much of last season and has still not completely recovered after undergoing offseason hip surgery.

This means the Golden Knights have been in desperate need for a backup -- or perhaps even a goalie who could prove himself as the better fit for the starting role.

Goaltender Michael Hutchinson was the only other real contender in regards to depth at the position, but the veteran has made just 10 NHL starts over the last three seasons.

Hill, on the other hand, is a younger asset with much more starting experience in recent years.

The 26-year-old goalie made 22 starts in 25 games played for San Jose last season, having totaled of 587 saves and two shutouts on the year.

Prior to his season with the Sharks, Hill played four seasons for the Arizona Coyotes, where he registered a total of 1,204 saves and three shutouts in 49 games. He made 41 starts for the franchise.

"This puts another really good goalie into our organization and into the mix," said Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon in a virtual media availability on Monday. "[It] gives us a lot more comfort in terms of the position heading into the year. I believe that Adin has got a lot of ability, he's got really good size, and ... has played some really good hockey over the course of the last couple of years."

McCrimmon said that despite his statements on Brossoit and Thompson last week, the addition of Hill has opened up a new discussion.

"[W]e've got Brossoit, Thompson, and now Hill," he said. "I think when you look at how we got here -- I mentioned just a greater comfort level with having another NHL goaltender in our organization. So that was important to us and, again, we didn't know if that would happen, what the timing of that might be and ... as recently as a week ago, it didn't look like it would happen, but when the opportunity did come up, when we weigh it all out, we feel better with out situation in goal this way than we did previously."

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.