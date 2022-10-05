Adin Hill Makes Significant Turnaround in 4-3 Win Over Arizona

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill looked as though he was falling out of contention for the No. 1 goalie spot after giving up seven goals against the San Jose Sharks on Friday night.

It would seem that the three-day break in preseason action was just what the goaltender needed to put the poor performance behind him.

Hill made 50 saves on 53 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 preseason victory over the Arizona Coyotes, a mark that will certainly insert him back into the starting goaltender conversation.

"I felt good, felt a lot better," Hill told media members following the win. "Felt like I was seeing the puck better. Me and [Coach Sean Burke] talked about a couple things and implementing them into practice, and I felt like they carried to today's game."

The 53-shot total was certainly a challenge goaltenders don't see too often.

"It's good," Hill said. "It's more shots, it's more action, more reps, right? So you kind of get in different scenarios on each different shot that you might not get in practice, so yeah, it's nice to get that."

Hill said he embraces having to constantly be working in net in a game like Tuesday's.

"I like to have action," he said. "It kind of sucks when you're sitting there for like eight minutes without a shot. So it's just nice to have consistent shots, but I don't know if I would want 53 every night."

Hill's performance on Tuesday was a momentous relief after the goalie gave up a total of nine goals through his first two preseason games.

"I feel like from the last game to this one, I felt like I had a big improvement in my personal play," Hill said. "And I just keep building on that. So [I will] keep working in practice every day, and if I get another rep of preseason, I'll be ready to go."

The Golden Knights head to Salt Lake City, Utah to face the Los Angeles Kings for the second time this preseason.

If Hill is to take the ice in the rematch, it would be a great opportunity for the goalie to avenge last meeting's loss when he allowed two goals that ultimately made the difference.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.