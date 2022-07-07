Season Review: Alec Martinez

After finding his place with the Vegas Golden Knights in his second year with the franchise, veteran defenseman Alec Martinez sat out the majority of the 2021 season due to injury.

Martinez's face had been cut by a skate in Vegas' win over the Minnesota Wild on Nov. 11. The injury would keep him on the IR until late March.

The soon-to-be 35-year-old defenseman played just 26 games for the Golden Knights, his lowest mark since his rookie season. Martinez was still able to register 68 blocks, 26 hits, and eight takeaways on the season.

Offensively, the veteran scored three goals and added five assists for a total of eight points. Martinez has only scored double-digit goals twice in his career, both of which were with the Los Angeles Kings in the 2013 season (11) and the 2015 season (10).

Despite most of his 2021 season being stripped from him, Martinez was instrumental down the stretch as Vegas made a final push for the postseason. He played over 18 minutes of ice time in the team's last nine games, including five games of 20-plus minutes.

He scored three goals and recorded 16 blocks and 10 hits in that final stretch.

Martinez, who will be entering his 15th NHL season in 2022, is still very valuable to the Golden Knights. Just two seasons ago, he led the team with 168 blocks, more than twice as many as defenseman Alex Pietrangelo's second-best of 80. That was also in a shortened season.

The veteran is still very capable of getting the job done, which he proved after returning from his roughly four-and-a-half month injury.

Martinez has been with Vegas for only two true seasons. He spent the majority of his career with the Kings, having played 10 and a half seasons with the franchise before he was traded to Vegas in February of 2020.

As for many Golden Knights from the 2021 season, Martinez needs to remain healthy next season to better the team's chances of returning to the postseason.

The defenseman signed a three-year, $15.75 million contract extension almost a year ago.

