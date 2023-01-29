Golden Knights Are Encouraged Heading into All-Star Break

Despite going into the All-Star break with a four-game losing streak, Saturday's overtime loss to the New York Islanders entailed a lot of quality play for the Vegas Golden Knights.

For the third-straight game Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy was pleased with many aspects of his team's performance, regardless of the outcome.

"The process, when you look at that, we played a really good hockey game," Cassidy told the media after Saturday's loss. "Left a point on the table, obviously, but not through lack of effort and playing the right way and compete, all the things you're looking for. So obviously right now, we're having trouble finishing some plays, but if we keep that kind of effort up to keep the puck out of our net, we're going to be fine in the long run. And that was the case, I thought, [in] New Jersey we did a good job with that. Last night [as well], for parts of the game for sure, so we're trending the right way that way, we just got to hang in there until the pucks start going in for us."

The Golden Knights were only able to generate one goal out of 46 shots on goal in the loss. That goal came from Vegas forward William Carrier.

"We got a lot of chances, right?" Carrier said. "Smitty [Reilly Smith] had one there, they make a big save. ... Everything was going in at the beginning of the year and now it's a little bit of a drought here. But we played well. Can't say the opposite. Proud of how the boys played. I mean, everyone played hard, and the scoring chances were there."

The All-Star break comes at a convenient time for the Golden Knights, as the team can heal up and leave its losing streak behind them.

"Guys kind of get tired, right?" Carrier said. "I mean, we got a couple of injuries here and guys [having to] step up playing big roles and playing big minutes. So it's going to be great. Just a change of momentum a little bit. Sometimes that's all you need. Guys will regroup, have some family time and get ready to work again."

