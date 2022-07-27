Pacific Division 2021-22 Season Review: Anaheim Ducks

Another NHL season saw the Anaheim Ducks miss the playoffs.

The Ducks are in a very similar situation as the San Jose Sharks in that they just can't seem to find their way back to the postseason after many years of big playoff runs.

Anaheim had what was probably the most interesting start to the 2021-22 season of the whole Pacific Division.

After going 2-1 in its first three games, the team dropped six games in a row, including three overtime/shootout losses. Just when it seemed the Ducks were due for another dreadful year, they pulled off eight-straight wins, putting them right back in contention for the division with a 10-4-3 start.

Anaheim, however, would not win more than two consecutive contests for the rest of the season.

A four-game losing streak from late December into early January would begin to pump the brakes on its record. It then went on another four-game drought later in the month, which included back-to-back shutouts.

The Ducks looked like they were starting to find their groove again when they won four out of five contests, but yet another four-game losing streak would halt the momentum.

They ended a home stand in early March with a 27-22-9 record that was in need of some padding in the final stretch of the season. Unfortunately for Anaheim, the worst was yet to come -- and at the worst time as well.

The team won just four games the rest of the season, including an 11-game losing streak.

Despite what was a season with so much turmoil, there was some history for the Ducks to celebrate along the way.

Perhaps the greatest to ever wear the Ducks uniform, forward Ryan Getzlaf, passed Ducks legend Teemu Selanne as the franchise's all-time leading points scorer in late October. The 2021-22 season would be the captain's last, as Getzlaf played the final game of his 17-year-career on April 24.

The Ducks also had one of the league's best rookies in forward Trevor Zegras, who finished the season as a Calder Trophy finalist while also setting Anaheim's single-season record for points (61) and assists (38) by a rookie.

