Golden Knights Manage Just Two Goals on 51 Chances in Loss to Ducks

As of late, the Vegas Golden Knights have left a lot of chances on the ice in their recent losses.

That was as clear as ever on Wednesday night when the Golden Knights scored just two goals despite putting 51 shots on goal in their 3-2 shootout loss to the Anaheim Ducks.

Much of the credit has to be given to Ducks goaltender John Gibson, who made 49 saves in his first game back from injury.

"We talked about a couple things between periods," said Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy when he spoke to the media following the loss. "It might take two or three chances to score some nights on a guy if that's what's in front of us, and that's what it was. That's how [Ben] Hutton scored, we got some traffic around the net, we certainly threw a lot of shots at the net. You want to see some more screens maybe tonight, force them to see pucks.

"But I don't think it was for a lack of effort. It's just he [Gibson] was on tonight. There was some east-west shots he saved as well. I think we misfired on a few on the power play that worked against us, obviously, tonight when we did find a seam on a good play, good opportunity to get them moving. But all in all, he was the best player on the ice."

The Golden Knights also came up empty on five power-play chances in the loss.

"Like I said, I think we made some plays honestly," Cassidy said. "We misfired on some of our opportunities, and it ends up being probably the difference in the game. If the other team scores on a power play, it probably doesn't go to a shootout, right? They had five, we had five. But for us being on the road and being behind early, it gives you a little breathing room so you're not chasing the game the whole time. So for us, obviously, I thought the power plays were more important."

