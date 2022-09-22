Golden Knights Announce Training Camp Roster, Schedule
The Vegas Golden Knights announced their roster and schedule for this year's training camp on Wednesday.
The roster consists of 40 forwards, 19 defensemen, and eight goaltenders.
The following are the forwards who will be in attendance:
Michael Amadio
Jakub Brabenec
Brendan Brisson
William Carrier
Colt Conrad
Paul Cotter
Daniel D'Amato
Zach Dean
Jakub Demek
Pavel Dorofeyev
Jack Eichel
Spencer Foo
Connor Ford
Byron Froese
Patrick Guay
Jordan Gustafson
Ben Hemmerling
Brett Howden
Marcus Kallionkieli
William Karlsson
Phil Kessel
Keegan Kolesar
Jake Leschyshyn
Jermaine Loewen
Sakari Manninen
Jonathan Marchessault
Kyle Marino
Maxim Marushev
Lynden McCallum
Ivan Morozov
Mason Primeau
Gage Quinney
Sheldon Rempal
Jonas Rondbjerg
Nicolas Roy
Matyas Sapovaliv
Reilly Smith
Chandler Stephenson
Mark Stone
Alex Swetlikoff
The following are the defensemen who will be partaking in this year's camp:
Layton Ahac
Jake Bischoff
Daniil Chayka
Artur Cholach
Connor Corcoran
Lukas Cormier
Read More
Peter DiLiberatore
Joe Fleming
Zack Hayes
Ben Hutton
Kaedan Korczak
Alec Martinez
Brayden McNabb
Daniil Miromanov
Brayden Pachal
Alex Pietrangelo
William Riedell
Shea Theodore
Zach Whitecloud
Here are the goalies who will be present at training camp:
Laurent Brossoit
Adin Hill
Michael Hutchinson
Jordan Papirny
Jiri Patera
Isaiah Saville
Logan Thompson
Jesper Vikman
Here is the first part of the Golden Knights' training camp schedule (all dates prior to preseason competition):
Wednesday, Sept. 21
Training camp opens
Thursday, Sept. 22
Team A practice, 9:00 a.m. PST
Team B practice, 11:30 a.m. PST
Team C practice, 2:00 p.m. PST
Friday, Sept. 23
Team B practice, 9:00 a.m. PST
Team C practice, 11:30 a.m. PST
Team A practice, 2:00 p.m. PST
Saturday, Sept. 24
Team C practice, 9:00 a.m. PST
Team A practice, 11:30 a.m. PST
Team B practice, 2:00 p.m. PST
Lastly, here is a reminder of Vegas' preseason schedule:
Game 1: Colorado Avalanche
When: Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. PST
Where: Ball Arena
Game 2: Los Angeles Kings
When: Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. PST
Where: T-Mobile Arena
Game 3: Colorado Avalanche
When: Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. PST
Where: T-Mobile Arena
Game 4: San Jose Sharks
When: Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. PST
Where: T-Mobile Arena
Game 5: Arizona Coyotes
When: Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. PST
Where: T-Mobile Arena
Game 6: Los Angeles Kings
When: Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. PST
Where: Vivint Arena
Game 7: Arizona Coyotes
When: Oct. 8 at 5 p.m. PST
Where: Idaho Central Arena
For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.
Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.