Golden Knights Announce Training Camp Roster, Schedule

The Vegas Golden Knights' first official practice of training camp begins Thursday.

The Vegas Golden Knights announced their roster and schedule for this year's training camp on Wednesday.

The roster consists of 40 forwards, 19 defensemen, and eight goaltenders.

The following are the forwards who will be in attendance:

Michael Amadio

Jakub Brabenec

Brendan Brisson

William Carrier

Colt Conrad

Paul Cotter

Daniel D'Amato

Zach Dean

Jakub Demek

Pavel Dorofeyev

Jack Eichel

Spencer Foo

Connor Ford

Byron Froese

Patrick Guay

Jordan Gustafson

Ben Hemmerling

Brett Howden

Marcus Kallionkieli

William Karlsson

Phil Kessel

Keegan Kolesar

Jake Leschyshyn

Jermaine Loewen

Sakari Manninen

Jonathan Marchessault 

Kyle Marino

Maxim Marushev

Lynden McCallum 

Ivan Morozov

Mason Primeau 

Gage Quinney

Sheldon Rempal 

Jonas Rondbjerg 

Nicolas Roy

Matyas Sapovaliv 

Reilly Smith

Chandler Stephenson

Mark Stone

Alex Swetlikoff

The following are the defensemen who will be partaking in this year's camp:

Layton Ahac

Jake Bischoff

Daniil Chayka

Artur Cholach

Connor Corcoran

Lukas Cormier

Peter DiLiberatore 

Joe Fleming 

Zack Hayes 

Ben Hutton

Kaedan Korczak 

Alec Martinez

Brayden McNabb 

Daniil Miromanov 

Brayden Pachal 

Alex Pietrangelo 

William Riedell 

Shea Theodore

Zach Whitecloud

Here are the goalies who will be present at training camp:

Laurent Brossoit

Adin Hill

Michael Hutchinson

Jordan Papirny

Jiri Patera

Isaiah Saville

Logan Thompson

Jesper Vikman

Here is the first part of the Golden Knights' training camp schedule (all dates prior to preseason competition):

Wednesday, Sept. 21
Training camp opens

Thursday, Sept. 22
Team A practice, 9:00 a.m. PST 
Team B practice, 11:30 a.m. PST
Team C practice, 2:00 p.m. PST 

Friday, Sept. 23
Team B practice, 9:00 a.m. PST
Team C practice, 11:30 a.m. PST
Team A practice, 2:00 p.m. PST

Saturday, Sept. 24
Team C practice, 9:00 a.m. PST
Team A practice, 11:30 a.m. PST
Team B practice, 2:00 p.m. PST

Lastly, here is a reminder of Vegas' preseason schedule:

Game 1: Colorado Avalanche

When: Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. PST

Where: Ball Arena

Game 2: Los Angeles Kings

When: Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. PST

Where: T-Mobile Arena

Game 3: Colorado Avalanche

When: Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. PST

Where: T-Mobile Arena

Game 4: San Jose Sharks

When: Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. PST

Where: T-Mobile Arena

Game 5: Arizona Coyotes

When: Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. PST

Where: T-Mobile Arena

Game 6: Los Angeles Kings

When: Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. PST

Where: Vivint Arena

Game 7: Arizona Coyotes

When: Oct. 8 at 5 p.m. PST

Where: Idaho Central Arena

