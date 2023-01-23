Golden Knights Can't Let Loss to Arizona Dissuade Them

The Vegas Golden Knights had hoped that their latest slate of hardship was behind them when they came away with a dominant 6-2 victory over the Washington Capitals on Saturday.

But a 4-1 loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday put them right back where they were heading into the weekend.

With five more games to play on a challenging six-game road trip, Vegas cannot let the poor performance against Arizona disrupt the confidence it regained from Saturday's win.

"This is an important trip for us," said Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb when he spoke to the media after Sunday's loss. "Three really good teams here coming up. So we got to wash it. We haven't been at our best, and we need to find some consistency in our game and try and capitalize on our opportunities and play well defensively. So we've got some learning to do. We're in a bit of a funk right now, but that just means you got to work a bit harder and work smart, go from there."

For Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy, the pep talks will wait until Monday, as he will let the emotions from the loss run their course before the team regroups.

"Typically, I don't go in after the game," Cassidy said. "It's never a good time. Listen, we got a proud group. I know some of them are not feeling great about their game, it's been a busy week, it's our fourth game, as it was Arizona's. So that's where the mental fatigue, I think, came in. But we'll address it. We'll fly out tomorrow and we'll talk about it. We just have to be better there in that area. Defensively, we need to be solid. We've talked about it now, it's gotten away from us lately and we'll revisit it again. And we better get it right against Jersey. They're a very good offensive team, so that will be the challenge."

