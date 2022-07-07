Golden Knights to Play in First NHL Game in Boise, Idaho in 25 Years

The 2022 NHL preseason schedule was announced on Wednesday, and while there isn't always much buzz surrounding the exhibition games, the Vegas Golden Knights will be making history in early October.

The last NHL game to take place in Boise, Idaho was in 1997 at the Idaho Central Arena, where the San Jose Sharks took on the Los Angeles Kings.

There has not been a meeting between NHL teams in the state's capital city since.

That will change on Oct. 8 when the Golden Knights will face the Arizona Coyotes at the same arena the NHL game from 25 years ago took place in. The meeting will serve as each teams' final preseason game of 2022.

"We couldn't be more proud to bring NHL hockey back to Boise," said Eric Trapp, president of Idaho Sports Properties, per Ron Counts of the Idaho Statesman. "We're in the hockey business, and anytime you can bring NHL talent to town, it just gets fans that much more excited."

Trapp acknowledged how special and rare of an opportunity the game will be for fans.

"It's not often we here in the Treasure Valley get to see this kind of talent on the ice," Trapp said. "In the end, people are going to see great-quality hockey, and it will be something we haven't seen here in 25 years."

Idaho Central Arena is home to the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads, a Double-A affiliate of the Dallas Stars.

Vegas' first preseason game will be on Sept. 25 against the defending NHL champions, the Colorado Avalanche. It will play the Kings the following night, followed by another meeting with the Avalanche two nights later. The Golden Knights will then take on the Sharks on Sept. 30, the Coyotes on Oct. 4, and the Kings once again on Oct. 6.

Arizona's preseason begins with a matchup against the St. Louis Blues on Sept. 24. It will be followed by a meeting with the Anaheim Ducks the following day, the Stars on Sept. 27, the Ducks again the next night, Vegas on Oct. 4, and the Vancouver Canucks on Oct. 7.

