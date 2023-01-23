Golden Knights' Latest Back-to-Back Was a Tale of Two Games

The Vegas Golden Knights turned around after a 6-2 win over Washington only to lose to Arizona 4-1 the following night.

The Vegas Golden Knights' 4-1 loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday night was tough to swallow, not only because of the score but because of how well the team had played the night prior.

Vegas ended a three-game losing streak with a much-needed 6-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Saturday, ending its season-long homestand on a good note.

It looked as if the Golden Knights had found an answer to their recent woes, but that would turn out to be far from true when the team allowed three even-strength goals from a struggling Arizona team.

"I think some guys were determined to get to the net, had some good looks," said Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy when he addressed the media after the loss. "Especially the second period. We got physically engaged in the game, did a much better job getting to the inside. We didn't finish, but we were back in the game, so to speak, in terms of engagement. All three goals, we gave up five-on-five. ... Slot coverage, we just missed. That's disappointing because last night was the opposite. We got all kinds of offense from returning to our right spots, protecting the house. They put pucks in their and we would transition. They scored a couple goals from there last night on tips that are a little harder to defend.

"But tonight, three pucks that went in there, we just need to be there. Just need to be there to put those fires out and weren't. Game 49 this year in our system. We should know better. We should know better, and we should have been better in that area. So maybe a little mental fatigue, but at the end of the day, I thought that's where we had to be better."

The Golden Knights will hope to get back in the win column when they take on the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday for the first meeting between the two clubs this season.

