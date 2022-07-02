Teams Are Interested in Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague

It's no secret that the Vegas Golden Knights are in the middle of a mild cap-space crisis this offseason.

Some current members of the roster could be on their way out in the coming months. One of those pieces could be Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague, who has spent the first three years of his NHL career with the franchise.

According to Ryan Kennedy of The Hockey News, at least two anonymous Eastern Conference teams are interested in the 23-year-old defenseman.

Hague averaged a career-high 18:40 minutes on the ice this past season. He scored four goals and totaled 10 assists in 52 contests. He had 116 shots on goal, 38 more than his attempts the season prior.

In the same number of games in the 2020 season, Hague scored five goals and registered 12 assists.

In total, the defenseman has recorded 10 goals and 32 assists for 42 points in 142 games so far in his professional career.

Unfortunately for Hague, his 2021 campaign was limited by injuries. He missed most of the month of January after suffering a wrist injury. He then missed the final month and a half of the season with a lower-body injury.

Hague was one of the first players to be drafted by the franchise when Vegas took the young defenseman in the second round of the 2017 NHL Draft with the 34th-overall pick.

While Hague has played his role well for the Golden Knights and has shown he's on a steady track of improvement, the loss wouldn't hold much significance in the grand scheme of things. Vegas still has valuable depth in its defensive department, what with veterans Ben Hutton, Alec Martinez, Alex Pietrangelo, and Brayden McNabb, along with up-and-comer Zach Whitecloud and an established, yet young asset in Shea Theodore.

Even so, with Hague due for a new contract, his new salary would not be hefty enough to make a notable impact on cap space. It would seem that the only decision that should weigh on the minds of the front office is if the young pro has enough upside worth holding on to.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.