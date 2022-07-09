Golden Knights Select Ben Hemmerling With 177th-Overall Pick

The Vegas Golden Knights took forward Ben Hemmerling as their sixth-round selection in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Hemmerling, a Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada native, stands at 5-foot-10, 159-pounds. The 18-year-old forward scored 10 goals and 37 assists for a total of 47 points in 57 games played in his 2021-22 season with the Everett Silvertips of the Western Hockey League.

It was his second season with the Silvertips after he played 22 games with Everett the season prior.

Hemmerling played two seasons -- 2017 to 2019 -- for the Northern Alberta U-15 Prep team as part of the Canadian Sport School Hockey League, where he scored a total of 21 goals and eight assists for 89 points, including 53 points in his second season alone.

He then played for the Northern Alberta Elite 15s for two seasons, having totaled 19 goals and 44 assists for 63 points in his second year and only true full season with the team (2019-20).

Hemmerling went on to play for Northern Alberta X-Treme Prep before moving on to the OHA Edmonton U-18 Prep team in the 2020-21 season.

The prospect is a right-winger, a position that lacked production for Vegas in the 2021 season. Its top right-winger, Mark Stone, was very limited this past season due to back injury.

Michael Amadio had a solid campaign and looks to be heading in the right direction but is not yet at a first-line level and could be a few years out of even getting there.

Keegan Kolesar has also shown potential at the position, but he needs to grow as an offensive threat.

Dylan Coghlan is a safe young asset to have, but still has yet to show improvement, which means his minutes are up for grabs.

It would seem that -- while it is still very early -- Hemmerling might have a checking-line spot in his future when you consider the strides these bottom-six tier players still have to make.

As of now, that role belongs to Nicolas Hague, whose name has been tossed around in trade rumors lately. If this pick indicates anything, it could be that Vegas is, in fact, looking to shop Hague, and Hemmerling is the piece that would fill that void.

