Hemmerling Ended Development Camp on Positive Note

The Vegas Golden Knights' 2022 Development Camp ended with one final scrimmage on Saturday.

For 2022 sixth-round pick Ben Hemmerling, he couldn't have capped off the week much better.

"Today was definitely the peak of the competitiveness out there," Hemmerling told the media following Saturday's scrimmage. "Happy with how it turned out. ... I think today was my best game."

The young forward said it seemed the initial nerves began to fade away as the week went on.

"You know, you're getting new equipment, all the hype. I think as soon as you touch that ice and get the drills going, I think the jitters go away a bit and just kind of start seeing where you fit in with all the rest of the guys, definitely jitters go away as the week goes on," Hemmerling said.

Hemmerling was impressed with the crowd showing at what was his first Development Camp.

"That was incredible," he said. "I wasn't expecting that; even at the 8 a.m. practices, we got fans out there, it's crazy. Knights Nation is unbelievable."

The prospect will have the opportunity to take some valuable experience from camp with him going forward.

"I [took] a lot of things out of this camp," Hemmerling said. "You can learn a lot from the guys here, and all the different things we did, I definitely will take it with me back home in my summer training. Coming back here for Rookie Camp, [I] definitely will be more comfortable."

Hemmerling was able to get his first glimpse of two of the club's main facilities in T-Mobile Arena and the Dollar Loan Center this week.

"First-class rinks, first-class organization," Hemmerling said. "Just brand new facilities, unbelievable setup they got there in both arenas. I can't even wrap my head around it; it's still so early on in my career, but it's definitely cool to think that I might be there one day."

Now that his dream has come true, Hemmerling has a new sense of loyalty he owes to the Golden Knights franchise.

"I'm definitely a Knights fan now, for sure," Hemmerling said. "I was a Penguins fan, but I think I'll cheer for the Knights now moving forward."

