Ben Hemmerling Talks Draft, Development Camp

Vegas Golden Knights sixth-round pick, forward Ben Hemmerling, spoke with the media on Tuesday.

The Vegas Golden Knights' Development Camp has featured a variety of young prospects, including those whose names were called just days ago in the 2022 NHL Draft.

One of those newest prospects is Golden Knights sixth-round pick Ben Hemmerling, who is getting his first glimpse of NHL hockey firsthand.

"Being here the past couple of days, it's definitely sunk in a little bit, but I just couldn't be happier to be here," Hemmerling told the media on Tuesday, via the Golden Knights' Twitter.

The 18-year-old right-winger addressed the best areas of his game that he wants to display in this week's Development Camp.

"I think just my vision, and my play-making ability, and then also my dynamic and skill," Hemmerling said. "I'm not afraid to get in the corners, and my competitiveness is definitely one of my biggest aspects in my game and I'm hoping to show that this week."

Hemmerling, who was taken with the 177th-overall pick on Saturday, said his draft day was filled with nerving anticipation.

"It was a rollercoaster of emotions if [those are] the words for it," Hemmerling said. "I was just at home with my family and some friends and you don't know when you're going and just watching the board, and then my name came up and it was just a huge relief. I feel like 1,000 pounds [were] lifted off my shoulders. So it was unbelievable."

There weren't many signs the prospect had been given to indicate he would be picked by Vegas.

"I only had one Zoom interview with Vegas, but I think they were talking with my agent," Hemmerling said. "You never know. I [was] just waiting patiently."

Regardless, Hemmerling never had much doubt that his name would appear on the board at some point in this year's draft.

"I think I had a pretty good chance," Hemmerling said. "I was expecting to for sure. I mean I had a pretty good year; I thought I showed my abilities, and my skill, and everything like that, so I was definitely expecting it."

The young forward scored 47 points in his 57 games played with the Everett Silvertips last season.

