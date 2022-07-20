Skip to main content

Season Review: Ben Hutton

Defenseman Ben Hutton averaged the fewest minutes on ice of his career in his inaugural season with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton played his role rather well in his 58 games played for the team in the 2021 season.

He didn't receive the number of minutes he was used to playing in his seven-year NHL career, having averaged just under 15 and a half minutes on ice. However, the veteran defenseman was still able to put up similar numbers to what he's recorded since he was traded by the Vancouver Canucks to the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2020.

Hutton registered three goals and 10 assists for 13 points in what was his first year with Vegas. He also added 49 hits, 16 takeaways, and 72 blocks, which was the sixth-best mark on the team.

The defenseman was productive as a passer right off the bat. In his first two months with the team, Hutton tallied six assists to go along with his first goal as a Golden Knight in Vegas' 2-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 8. 

He would only record one point between that goal and his second goal of the season in the first period of the Golden Knights' 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on March 4.

Hutton was signed by the team to a two-year extension the following day.

The defenseman then scored his third and final goal of the season just three games after his second in Vegas' 3-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on March 10.

He only posted three more points the rest of the season.

Despite a career-low in average minutes, Hutton did see some valuable playing time at certain points throughout the season. During one four-game stretch in late March, he saw more than 22 minutes of ice time in each contest, including a fifth game with a little under 19 minutes. The veteran had five hits and nine blocks in those five games.

Hutton will likely continue to play an under-the-radar role for Vegas next season, assuming the defense stays relatively healthy. He's capable of using his experience to step up when a top player goes down, and he makes his presence felt despite being at the bottom of the totem pole on the Golden Knights' blue line.

