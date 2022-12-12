Defenseman Ben Hutton Was Upbeat Despite Vegas' 3-1 Loss Sunday

The Vegas Golden Knights' 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Sunday had more positive takeaways compared to some of the club's other losses this season.

It was going to take a lot for the Vegas Golden Knights to sweep the season series against the Boston Bruins, and unfortunately for them, they just didn't have enough to do so.

Down two of its best defensemen in Shea Theodore and Alex Pietrangelo, Vegas' defense took another hit when it lost Zach Whitecloud in Sunday's 3-1 fall to the Bruins.

"It was a little bit different," said Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton when he spoke to the media following Sunday's loss. "We were kind of playing Bingo back there with the partners. But at the same time, you know what, I felt as a core, we were doing well. We were talking, breaking out pretty good. Obviously, it sucks losing Whitey when we already are down a few men, but I think our guys stepped up pretty good."

Despite the outcome, Hutton was proud of how his team played and the resilience it showed in Sunday's contest.

"That was a good game, I thought," the defenseman said. "Obviously, Boston's a good team. If we bear down on a couple of chances, I think [it] could've went a different way."

Ultimately, Hutton felt the loss came down to simply not executing and putting goals on the scoreboard.

"Obviously, we're going to face adversity throughout the season," Hutton said. " ... These guys in here, we want to win. We're not giving up. But it doesn't matter the score, I thought we were coming back there pretty good. I mean, we just didn't find the back of the net."

The chances were there throughout the contest, but sometimes, there's nights where the puck just doesn't go in, and that was certainly the case for the Golden Knights in its second meeting with Boston.

"I thought we were getting looks in the slot," Hutton said. "They were making some nice saves and some big blocks. I thought we were getting the looks, we just weren't finding it."

The Golden Knights will take on the Winnipeg Jets on the road Tuesday as they look to put Sunday behind them and come away with another successful road trip.

