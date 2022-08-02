Biggest Offseason Moves in the Pacific Division so Far: Part 1

We are over halfway through the NHL offseason, and with that in mind, it feels appropriate to reflect on what the biggest moves the Vegas Golden Knights and their fellow division opponents have made so far.

This reflection is based on both good and not-so-good moves and is not limited to just players.

Here is Part 1 of the Pacific Division offseason review:

Vegas Golden Knights

The first monumental move the Golden Knights made was hiring longtime NHL coach Bruce Cassidy to replace Pete DeBoer.

Cassidy brings over years of winning experience in this league, and like the Golden Knights, has made it to the Stanley Cup Final but came up just short of the elusive title.

On a more negative note, the front office traded star forward Max Pacioretty and defenseman Dylan Coghlan to the Carolina Hurricanes for "future considerations."

The trade was intended to give the team some relief in its offseason effort to fix its salary cap issues, but losing a great forward in Pacioretty takes a big hit to a team that has never had a roster without him.

Calgary Flames

The most obvious move worth noting for the Calgary Flames this offseason was when it traded forward Matthew Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers for forward Jonathan Huberdeau.

Both players had career years last season, with Tkachuk posting 42 goals and 62 assists for 104 points, while Huberdeau recorded 30 goals and a league-best 85 assists for 115 points.

Huberdeau will be joining forces with forward Johnny Gaudreau, who had the exact same point total last season.

Edmonton Oilers

The 2021-22 season was a huge step in the right direction for the Edmonton Oilers.

Edmonton made it to its first conference finals appearance in over 15 years.

While the Oilers came up short, the Pacific Division's second-best team of the 2021-22 season (based on regular season record) added a quality player to its cast in goaltender Jack Campbell.

Edmonton signed Campbell to a five-year contract last month.

Campbell, an eight-year NHL veteran, has posted a career record of 71-39-14 with a save percentage of .916.

Los Angeles Kings

The only real offseason moves made by the Los Angeles Kings are their crucial re-signings of restricted free agent forwards Lias Andersson, Carl Grundstrom, Gabriel Vilardi, and Brendan Lemieux.

None of these extensions were for more than two years.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.