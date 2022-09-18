Golden Knights Blow 4-2 Lead, Lose in Shootout in Rookie Tournament

The Vegas Golden Knights rookie camp team fell to the Los Angeles Kings, 5-4, on Saturday after allowing three unanswered goals down the stretch.

Golden Knights forward Lynden McCallum put Vegas on the board with a rebound goal to give the team a 1-0 lead nearly eight minutes into the contest.

The 22-year-old Canadian was signed by the Henderson Silver Knights back in June.

McCallum would contribute to the next Golden Knights goal as well, assisting forward Mason Primeau, who sent one between the pipes to give Vegas a 2-0 advantage just over four minutes into the second period.

Primeau, 21, is a forward for the Silver Knights who had been drafted by Vegas in the fifth round of the 2019 NHL Draft.

Not long after, the Kings answered with a goal from forward Bennet Rossmy to trim the Golden Knights' lead to just a goal.

The battle back would continue for Los Angeles when forward Taylor Ward scored to even the game at 2-2 with about 7 and a half minutes remaining in the second period.

Vegas refused to give up its lead, as defenseman Layton Ahac scored on a deep shot to give the Golden Knights the 3-2 edge with less than 2 minutes to go in the period.

Ahac, 21, was selected by Vegas in the third round of the 2019 NHL Draft.

The Golden Knights would extend their lead by two goals before the end of the second, as defenseman Connor Corcoran found the net to give Vegas its fourth goal of the afternoon.

It would, however, be the last goal of the contest for Vegas.

Los Angeles went on to score two more goals in the third period to force overtime.

The game came down to a final shootout.

Forward Jordan Gustafson was given the first opportunity for the Golden Knights but missed the net.

Kings forward Akil Thomas would respond with a goal to give Los Angeles its first and only lead of the contest.

Golden Knights forward Brendan Brisson had a chance to retaliate, but Kings goaltender David Hrenak made the clutch save to solidify Los Angeles' victory.

Vegas' final game of the 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament is set for 12:30 p.m. PST on Monday against the Anaheim Ducks.

