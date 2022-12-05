Cassidy: Pietrangelo Out For Monday, Eichel Game-Time Decision

The Vegas Golden Knights could be shorthanded going into their most challenging game of the season yet.

The Vegas Golden Knights are in a good spot going into Monday's non-conference showdown with the Boston Bruins, but health could play an important factor.

Cassidy confirmed on Sunday that defenseman Alex Pietrangelo will not be back for Monday's game, and star forward Jack Eichel will "be a game-time decision."

"That's a tough one for [Eichel]," Cassidy told the media Sunday. "I don't think he's even played -- I just found out -- I'm not sure he's even played here [in Boston] in a few years. He's had such a good year. He was really looking forward [to it]. So hopefully, he heals quickly, but again, we'll see probably not until game time."

The absence of Pietrangelo, who will miss his fourth game in a row due to personal reasons on Monday, has made life a little more complicated for the Golden Knights, especially when it comes to breakouts.

"Pittsburgh, it was difficult," Cassidy said. "They did a really good job, and they do that to everybody. They're quick on pucks, they get underneath you, they're real good below the goal line. So we had our issues that game, we addressed it, had time to practice it a little bit. Because we had been OK with it, and obviously Pietro, he and Theo [Shea Theodore] are our two best at it. So you got to simplify it a little more, be better on the walls just to rim out. We did more of that last night and kept ourselves out of trouble, I guess. Didn't always break out clean, but at least the puck was farther away from our net if we didn't get it out, and we sorted it out from there."

