Bruce Cassidy on His In-Game Lineup Changes Against Anaheim

Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy experimented with some different line combinations and even pulled goaltender Adin Hill in the club's 3-2 shootout loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night.

Cassidy replaced Hill after the veteran goalie gave up his second goal of the night in the first period. From there, Logan Thompson held the opponent scoreless for the rest of regulation and overtime.

Cassidy's decision to pull Hill was the first goaltender change of the season.

Hill has a save percentage of .899 so far this season.

"We changed the goalie, and I'm not a big proponent of that, but something looked off and we made a call," Cassidy told the media after the loss. "When you play back-to-back, you're always going to play two goalies typically, and [the backup goalie] should be the most prepared guy on the team because he didn't play the night before. So that's not what I saw, so we went a different direction.

"In-game changes was putting some younger legs with -- there's a lesson in there. For example, for some guys, if you want to play up in the lineup every night, it's hard. You're playing against good teams and you got to break energy and puck battles anywhere from 15 to 18 minutes a night. So some guys aren't used to being up there, so it's a lot to ask, so we put some younger legs up there to give them a chance to complement our top guys. And that was the thinking."

The Golden Knights will have an opportunity to redeem their road loss when they return home for just one game before heading back out to face the Colorado Avalanche on Monday.

They will host the Nashville Predators for their final game of 2022. That contest is set to begin at noon PST, 3 p.m. EST on Sunday, New Year's Eve.

