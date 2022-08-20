Bruce Cassidy and Jack Eichel Touched Base Ahead of Training Camp

New Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy has slowly been getting to know his new players over this offseason.

One of those players, forward Jack Eichel, who could very well be Cassidy's most reliable scoring option in the 2022 season, has already had experience with the veteran coach's style.

Eichel has visited the Boston Bruins' training facility for summer skates, and he also was coached by Cassidy in the 2020 NHL All-Star Game.

Cassidy told The Boston Globe in a phone interview that he and Eichel had met for an hour and a half to discuss the upcoming season.

“I thought it went really well,” Cassidy said. “Of course, it’s the offseason, so there’s no adversity, right? The feedback I got about how he played post-neck surgery was all positive. [The previous staff and management] thought he was playing hard, doing things to help the team win. The ask from me will be, how to grow his game as a 200-[pound] center, the details, the leadership … not doing too much some nights, coming from Buffalo where that was the ask. There won’t be the same demands here.”

Eichel played 34 games for the Golden Knights last season. He registered 14 goals and 11 assists for a total of 25 points on the year.

The 25-year-old forward had previously spent five-plus seasons with the Buffalo Sabres, where he recorded 355 points in 375 games.

Eichel did not play for Vegas until February, so fans are hoping to see a stellar campaign in what should be a full season for the center if all goes accordingly.

Cassidy will coach Vegas after having spent six seasons with Boston. He is being replaced by Jim Montgomery as coach of the Bruins, who served as head coach of the Dallas Stars for one-plus seasons.

“He’s got to put his stamp on the team,” Cassidy said. “I’m biased, but I think he’s taking over a team that’s had good success. He’s taking over a real good group of guys that will play hard for one another.”

The Golden Knights' rookie camp begins Wednesday, Sept. 14, while training camp will start on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

