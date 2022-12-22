Bruce Cassidy: 'Maybe This is a Sign of Things to Come For Us'

The Vegas Golden Knights were able to end their losing streak at home with a big four-goal third period on Wednesday.

The Vegas Golden Knights needed a win at home badly when it welcomed the Arizona Coyotes to T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday night.

The club had just fallen below .500 on its home ice two nights prior with its 3-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres, which had followed two losses at home before that as well.

Tied 1-1 heading into the third period of Wednesday's game, it looked as though it was going to be another finish that came down to the wire, a circumstance that the home crowd is surely tired of seeing.

But Vegas pulled away, scoring four third-period goals while allowing just one more goal from the visitors to defeat the Coyotes 5-2.

The game began just as it had against Buffalo; the Golden Knights had a number of chances early on but were unable to execute. This time around, the team knew how to cope with it.

"I think it's two nights in a row that we've been able to do that and really limit anything against, too," said Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy in Wednesday's postgame press conference. "So you're establishing some momentum, some physicality, some O-zone time. The other team could get frustrated, and that's when you take advantage of those opportunities, ice opens up. So yeah, I liked our start. I would have liked to finish a few plays. I think, again, we out-chanced them quite a bit in the first period. It didn't go in, give their goalie credit. And eventually, we stuck with it.

"And we didn't play a high-risk game to score goals. ... If they scored, we didn't completely come unglued and try to make plays that weren't there. So some lessons learned, I think, from our recent play. ... I mean, listen, we're going into the third period [and] and I wonder is it ever going to go in here, right? And maybe this is a sign of things to come for us, and hopefully Friday, we continue getting some breaks around the net."

