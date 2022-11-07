Bruce Cassidy Believes Golden Knights' Special Teams Have Improved

While the Vegas Golden Knights currently hold the NHL's best record at 11-2-0, their special teams performances have been just mediocre when compared to the rest of the league.

Vegas is executing on the power play just 23.81% of the time. Meanwhile, its penalty-kill percentage sits at 76.67, good for just 20th in the league.

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy believes, however, that special-teams success is trending upward.

"They're improving," Cassidy told the media on Monday. "Power play looks better. We're generating more looks. We're getting pucks back. We've moved some people around, I think they're getting more comfortable in their spots. I saw that against Montreal. I thought it was one of the [more] crisper games. Penalty kill: gave up one quick in the four-on-three, but other than that -- before that -- I think has been finding its way. So they're better than they were at the start of the year. They're not where we want them to be, but improving."

Vegas started its Monday practice off with a shot-blocking drill, a practice that Cassidy said was intended to better penalty-kill performance.

"It's a little bit of detail for Johnny [assistant coach John Stevens] and his PK," Cassidy said. "I think there's been areas that our structure can be better. I think this team's always been willing to block shots, so now you're building in the details we want. And then you don't want to do it with live pucks, obviously. So I think it's something Johnny's done in the past, and I think it's a good way to walk through it, and hopefully it pays off."



The Golden Knights are preparing for their second matchup of the season against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. It will be the second-to-last game of their lengthy five-game road trip.

Tuesday's game is set to begin around 4 p.m. PST, 7 p.m. EST at Scotiabank Arena.

Follow along with VGK Today for live updates throughout the game.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.