Cassidy on Golden Knights' 4-3 SO Win Over Boston

The Vegas Golden Knights had a commanding 3-0 lead on Monday night, but against the best team in the NHL, no lead is ever safe.

The Boston Bruins were able to storm back, rattling off three unanswered goals of their own to tie the game and send it to overtime, and eventually, a deciding shootout.

But Vegas was determined not to let another lead on the road slip away.

Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith would score the game-winning goal in the fifth round of the shootout, earning the club its second shootout-win of the season.

"They were resilient tonight," Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy told the media after the game. "Listen, you get a lead, you want to be able to protect it obviously. But I think there was some circumstances tonight. At the end of the road trip, some fatigue in our group, and a couple of calls that we felt we had to play through and manage and keep our emotions in check and just get back to the game. So good for us. We've done well against the Atlantic Division, and we knew Boston was going to be a difficult test, but we started on time, and that always helps."

Cassidy, having been at the helm in Boston for five-plus seasons, was familiar with some of the team's strategy, an advantage that seemed to have paid off by the end of the night.

"Boston's activating their D a lot more, we know about that -- [Hampus] Lindholm, specifically," Cassidy said. "But Cliffy's [Connor Clifton] more active this year as well. So I thought, at times, we did a good job cutting those plays off and transitioning well from it. And other times, they manufactured offense, like Marchy's [Brad Marchand] goal. So we did a good job sometimes. Other times, we didn't. But I thought we tried to execute a game plan knowing what I know about them, and then, we got ourselves in penalty trouble and then that goes out the window a little bit."

The Golden Knights will return home after this lengthy four-game road trip to take on the New York Rangers on Wednesday night.

