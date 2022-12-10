Bruce Cassidy, Golden Knights Prepare For Round 2 Against Boston

The Vegas Golden Knights will face the Boston Bruins for the second time in a week after defeating Boston 4-3 in a shootout victory on Monday night.

The Vegas Golden Knights will be seeing their toughest opponent for the second time in the matter of a week when they host the Boston Bruins on Sunday night.

When they met on Monday, it was a homecoming for Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy. On Sunday, it will be just another game.

"I think it was just different there to be honest with you," Cassidy told the media on Saturday. "Different environment where I used to live. Now i'm looking at it, it's just another opponent at home, and a good one. So we better be ready to play and do some of the things we did up there to get the lead and correct some of the things that they did well to tilt the game back their way."

Cassidy listed a few of those things the team can carry from their shootout win on Monday into Sunday's contest.

"I thought it was our start, and I thought it was how we defended the middle of the ice against them," Cassidy said. "Not allowing a lot of speed through there to get their transition going, especially with their D being involved. And then attacking through there. We had a couple of really good looks early on. I think Stevie hit the post on on a play through there and then we scored on one, Paul [Cotter] at the start of the second. So if they're going to chase outside the good ice, make sure we're ready to fill that ice and got to make the play in there. And we did a couple times.

"So that's part of it: execution. And then hopefully, if we get on the power play, we're cleaner. They were pretty aggressive on us, and we didn't react well to that. So our power play, in general, has been a little bit hit or miss. Obviously, yesterday was an opportunity to take a lead late and we didn't execute well enough, but that's something else we'll address."

