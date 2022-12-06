Bruce Cassidy Honored By Bruins in Return to Boston

Monday night's game between the Vegas Golden Knights and Boston Bruins was special for a number of reasons.

While it was a clash between two of the best teams in the NHL at this point in the season, it was also a homecoming for Golden Knights coach and former Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy, who had been let go by the Boston back in June.

Despite the connection between Cassidy and the Bruins organization ending in an unideal manner, the longtime NHL coach received a video tribute during Monday night's contest.

"That's something that I'll get choked up about, obviously, probably in about three seconds, but like I said, I appreciate it," Cassidy told reporters after Vegas' 4-3 win. "It's that simple, I appreciate it. I did what I could here to help the team win. And now it's on to Vegas and doing what I can there."

Cassidy spent five-plus seasons as the Bruins' head coach, having led the franchise to the postseason in every year he was at the helm.

"I mean, listen, you don't know how it's going to be," he said. "As I said, I don't know what the reaction's going to be. It was a really nice gesture by the Bruins organization. I appreciate it. I've said all along, I have a tremendous amount of respect for them and thankful they did it, grateful."

With Monday's game now behind him, Cassidy feels like he's officially been given a sense of closure.

"It's over," Cassidy said. "There's been a lot of talk, and some of that is on me. Some of it's just the way it's played out, but as I said, I really enjoyed my time here and it's time to focus on -- I've been focused on Vegas, but this game was kind of one of those ones where my kids are like, 'Can we come to the game?' 'No, you got school.' There's different things like that. It's just not an ordinary game."

With how things are trending, these are two teams that could make deep playoff runs, and it isn't outrageous to predict a potential Stanley Cup Final matchup come spring.

"I would like to be here in the spring," Cassidy said. "Wouldn't that be nice, aye? That would be two good hockey teams that are trending that way. A lot's going to happen between now and then, I'm sure. But you know, us as coaches, we're focused on our next opponent Wednesday night at home."

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.