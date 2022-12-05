Bruce Cassidy Reflects on Time in Boston Ahead of Meeting With Bruins

Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy will make his return to TD Garden for the first time since being let go by the Boston Bruins.

It seems that fate has played a factor in this current chapter of the coaching career of Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy.

Almost exactly six months to the day he was relieved of his duties as head coach of the Boston Bruins, Cassidy finds himself facing his former team, one of the top-two NHL teams in the Eastern Conference, with his new team, the Golden Knights, who just so happen to be the best team in the Western Conference.

Cassidy walked into TD Garden on Sunday, where he had coached the Bruins for five-plus seasons.

Before he is forced to focus strictly on the task at hand for Monday night's inter-conference showdown, he took the time to allow himself to be flooded with fond memories.

"I walked out to the other bench, the home bench, just to see what it was like," Cassidy told reporters on Sunday. "I've been in that spot a lot. I always used to look at the banners up top, wanted to hang one. That didn't happen, but still great memories."

With the exception of not yet having hoisted the Stanley Cup, Cassidy has done just about all one can to be regarded as an elite coach in the NHL.

He never missed the postseason during his time in Boston and led the historic franchise as far as seven games in the 2018-19 Stanley Cup Final, ultimately having fallen short to the St. Louis Blues.

"The culture that was created, and I've said this before, I think Claude [Julien] laid a terrific foundation," Cassidy said. "We built off that, and Monty's [Jim Montgomery] continued to do the same. So I think that's what I took from it: the strong organizations are teams that are there every year -- I think they have a foundation and culture, so that was really important. And when I was younger, I [didn't] maybe appreciate it that much."

After an impressive 13-2 start, the Golden Knights have been humbled by some tests as of late, but none to the extent of what they will face in Boston on Monday.

"It will be one of the best [tests], I assume," Cassidy said. "You got a team that hasn't lost at home. They're firing on all cylinders in every category. And sometimes, that's good for your team to play that team. Now, being out a couple of guys will make it more difficult, but then, sometimes, your game simplifies when you're missing key players. And I think our team has responded to good teams. I think we're a bit of that team that can elevate our game. Sometimes, unfortunately, we can go the other way against opponents that we should be doing better against. So I'm looking forward to it, see where we're at. And then whatever happens, we'll go back to work Wednesday."

