Cassidy: Defense Was Main Issue in Loss to Sabres, Not Shot Percentage

Three second-period goals by the Buffalo Sabres were too much to overcome for the Vegas Golden Knights in Monday's loss.

The Vegas Golden Knights were only able to generate two goals off of 43 shots on goal in Monday's loss to the Buffalo Sabres.

While it's easy to point at the missed opportunities, it was ultimately the second-period hole that Vegas had dug for itself that made the difference in the end.

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said the offensive chances will come around, but it's the defense that will end up holding you back.

"Well I mean, when you look at the process, I guess, you are creating offense," Cassidy said in his postgame press conference. "We didn't finish well enough tonight. I mean, we had -- top of my head -- four breakaways, a penalty shot. We scored on one eventually and got us some juice, but early on, we missed some open nets on the power play. So you would hope at the level of players that are missing that those will even out. So that's the hope if you keep generating, at some point, you'll finish those plays. And we did [on] some of them in the third obviously. And on the flip side, the first period, I think we gave up one scoring chance. I think they hit the post on an offensive zone face-off that I'm not sure if it was blocked or what not.

"So we wanted to come out and not feed their transition, right? Because that's what they're very good at. So there was some positives in that regard. In between, obviously, we had some breakdowns. So for me, the feeling is if we had defended better in the second period, you play through these lulls where you're not scoring and you win a 2-1 game if you had to. We did it against Philadelphia, we're right there against Boston and then they score in the third. So there's a little bit of that mentality as a coach you would hope the guys would push through."

Cassidy said when teams have the goaltending performance like Buffalo had Monday, it needs to be matched.

"If that's what they're going to do, you need to match it," he said. "And you look around the league, the teams that gets those types of performances generally win."

