Bruce Cassidy Wants to See More Productive Second Periods

The Vegas Golden Knights downed the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 on Thursday despite recording just four shots on goal in the second period.

The second period has definitely been the Vegas Golden Knights' weakest of the three over the span of this season.

Vegas has 38 goals in both the first and third periods this season, yet have registered a mere 26 in the second.

The lack of production was clear yet again in the team's 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, as Vegas was only able to tally four shots on goal for the entire second period.

"I liked our third period a lot," Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters after the win. "Our first period, we generated some good looks. The second, we got away from it and got away with it, to be honest with you. And then in the third, we sort of talked about what we needed to do. ... And I thought we executed that. I mean, they scored a goal, they got some pressure, they're going to have a push, they're at home, every team does. But I thought, all-in-all, we handled whatever was there, whether it was losing a guy, or whatever's in front of us. Juggling lines, different chemistry on lines, combinations, etc. we handled well in the third."

While the Golden Knights have struggled in the second period, Cassidy was sure to acknowledge the upside of excelling in the first and third periods.

"They're never perfect," the head coach said. "It's an imperfect league. We're still trying to build our game like every team in the league. I'll be pleased watching the first and third period. The second, there will be some teachable moments that our team goes through. We mismanaged pucks at times and that's why our second periods have been very uneven this year. So you want to get through that, but again, we'll keep drilling down on it. The good news is we typically have a lead in the second, so that's a positive. And we're finding ways to finish games as well to get through those second periods. So that's how I took it."

