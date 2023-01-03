Cassidy on Golden Knights' Response to Quick Start From Avalanche

The Vegas Golden Knights have found themselves down early in quite a few of their recent contests, but on Monday, they answered the challenge.

After the Colorado Avalanche scored just 25 seconds into Monday's game, Vegas went on to score three consecutive goals in the first and second periods.

"They got off to a good start, obviously," said Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy when he addressed the media following the win. "And we didn't let that get to us. You got to be careful that one doesn't turn into two and three with a high-octane line like them. I think we checked them well after that. In the third period, we had a lull where they had a good push. But I thought our second period was the difference. You take a lead into the third on the road, played a real good second. The last goal, I don't know, i haven't seen it yet. I assume it's in, that's what they called. We were on the wrong side of every call; we killed five power plays. So give our guys credit for digging in."

Cassidy applauded his team's leadership in the come-from-behind win.

"That's the veteran guys have to step up," Cassidy said. "And A: speak up and then demonstrate on the ice, lead by example. And how you do that is typically manage the puck so you're not giving them easy opportunities, have some discipline to stay out of the box ... and you need goaltending, right? The goalie has to forget the first goal that went in or whatever goal that went in and get ready to make the next save. So that was good for us after the first goal. I think we got to our game because it happened so quick. And then I thought we were a pretty good team like that until, like I said, the last 7, 8 minutes, they really pushed hard, and we were able to get it to the finish line."

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.